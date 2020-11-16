Jordan Henderson has become the latest Liverpool player to undergo tests on an injury after the England midfielder limped off in Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Belgium.

Henderson started the game but was withdrawn at half-time.

Tottenham’s Harry Winks was brought in as substitute.

England boss Gareth Southgate confirmed after the game that Henderson was substituted because of an injury.

“Jordan had a bit of tightness at half time and felt he couldn’t carry on,” Southgate revealed.

“We’ll have to assess him when we get back.”

The international break has not been kind to many teams.

From a fitness perspective, it’s hard to think that any team has had it harder than Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side lost center-back Joe Gomez for the next few months after he picked up a knee injury in England training.

Liverpool now face a nervous wait to discover the extent of injuries suffered by both Henderson and Andy Robertson, who was omitted from the Scotland squad on Sunday because of hamstring issue.

The Reds have already lost Virgil van Dijk for the rest of the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss a few weeks with a calf injury.

Further up the pitch, Mohamed Salah tested positive for COVID-19 while away with Egypt.