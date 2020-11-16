By Abankula

Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South claimed that kleptocrats have seized control of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and thus derailed it.

Ndume, who spoke on Channels TV, did not name the kleptocrats.

But he suggested that they dominated the government and are now betraying the objective of the Buhari administration.

“The president is a genuine person that has the interest of the common man at heart”, Ndume told Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.

“He has integrity and the competence but unfortunately, the kleptocrats in the government have formed the majority and therefore betraying the laudable policies that the president wants to implement”.

Ndume rated Buhari high on his three-point agenda.

These are security, anti-corruption and infrastructure.

Ndume said President Buhari has performed well on all counts.

He however noted that the implementation of certain policies as put forth by the president is where the problem lies.

According to the lawmaker, the president cannot do it all by himself, so he had to appoint persons to act in various capacities but some have failed to deliver on the job.