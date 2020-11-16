Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Javier Mascherano has retired from football, after a superb 17-year career.

Mascherano, 36, was playing for Estudiantes in his native Argentina after departing Chinese Super League outfit Hebei Fortune in January.

The veteran announced his decision Sunday night after his side suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Argentinos Juniors.

“I want to announce that today I am retiring from soccer professionally. I want to thank this club that gave me the opportunity to finish my career in Argentina,” Mascherano revealed post-match.

Mascherano was also swift to note that his side’s slow start to the season didn’t play a role in his decision.

“It’s got nothing to do with the club or the results. It’s personal feelings.

“I’m thankful to Desabato [current Estudiantes manager] and all my teammates for having put up with me during this time,” he added.

Mascherano played for elite European clubs, Liverpool, and Barcelona, during his playing career.

At Barcelona, he won 20 pieces of silverware, including five La Liga titles and a pair of Champions League crowns.

Thanks for the legacy you have left in the world of football, and especially at Barça, @Mascherano. You will always be one of us. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/u0CcWsYpoS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 15, 2020