By Jennifer Okundia

Reality tv star, actress and brand influencer Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan and hubby Teddy A, are marking their wedding anniversary today November 16th 2020.

The couple got married in a traditional ceremony that held in Ilaro, Ogun State, Bammy’s hometown, and later held their white wedding in Dubai, amidst family and friends.

Bam Bam and Teddy as they are fondly called, became prominent after they participated in the 2018 Big Brother Naija Double Wahala show.

Teddy A shared a picture and wrote:

Hey lover @bammybestowed you know we in this for life and I got you no matter what right? Happy anniversary bestie, I love you! ❤️❤️❤️

Bam Bam also said:

I cannot believe we are just one year old today… feels like 10years or more. ✨

Thank you for being my safe place, ❤️ thank you for being an amazing support system, thank you for being a blessing to our daughter and me, I thank God for blessing me with you. Cheers to many more farting! And refusing to open the door no matter how much you beg me, cheers to many more arguments and banter and genuine efforts to be better for each other, most importantly, cheers to forever with you, my lover and best friend. @iamteddya ❤️

#bamteddy

#Happyoneyearanniversary