By Ugonne Uzoma

A member of the Imo House of Assembly, Hercules Okoro has been remanded in an Owerri correctional facility for assault.

An Owerri Magistrate Court, presided over by D.V. Okoroji made the order on Monday.

Okoro, a member of the All Progressives Congress, represents Ohaji Egbema State Constituency in the state assembly.

Okoro was arrested on 13 November following an altercation between him and deputy speaker, Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (APC Nwangele), also an APC member.

On Monday, Okoro was arraigned, charged with an eight count assault occasioning harm.

He pleaded not guilty.

Before Okoro was remanded in prison, his lawyer Mr Amandibuogu Osondu asked for his bail.

He argued that the offence is bailable and that incarcerating Okorro further was against justice.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr T Okee said that he needed more time to respond to the bail request.

In his ruling, Magistrate Okoroji advised the parties to exchange briefs.

He adjourned the case till 18 November.