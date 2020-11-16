Michael Adeshina

Brunella Oscar “heard a voice” in 2016 and that led to her marriage with Nollywood actor and popular philanthropist Williams Uchemba in 2020.

The beautiful US-based healthcare personnel shared this heartwarming story with Wedding Digest Naija.

Brunella stated that her first encounter with Williams was on 22nd November 2016 when she was scrolling down on Facebook and randomly came across his video just like everyone else.

However, while watching the video, Brunella heard a voice saying “This is my husband!”

She went ahead to send to message him and got a blunt response.

Read up the full story Brunella shared with Wedding Digest Naija below;

“It was the evening of 22nd November 2016 when I was scrolling down on Facebook and randomly came across a video of a guy (Williams) preaching the gospel and advising the young people on the path to follow in life. The video was about 15 mins long but 30 seconds into the video I heard a voice saying “This is my husband!”

I had no idea who this guy was, never even heard of his name before but I felt the urge to message him on FB messenger just to encourage him to do more and never give up on his passion

I immediately clicked on his name, noticed it was a “fan page” but didn’t think too much of it because i thought that maybe he was a motivational speaker of some sorts. So I messaged him but I was not expecting a reply.

At the time I had just started my MSc. Degree 2 months ago and I vividly remember going to uni the next day all happy and smiling, telling all my friends that I had met my husband the night before. My friends can bear me witness because they thought I was crazy when I narrated the circumstance surrounding my statement 😂 (bearing in mind I hadn’t got a reply yet!)

That afternoon, 23rd November I surprisingly got a reply from him but all he said was: “Thanks! Where are you from?”

To me that was a very blunt answer but I replied by saying where I was from, and then asked him the same question.

His reply 😂 “ I am from that state your mother doesn’t want you to marry from”. As I didn’t know what he meant I told him so and eventually he told me where he was from.

He then asked me for my age which I told him to guess, and he guessed right. He then gave me his number and asked me to message him on WhatsApp since there was a lot of traffic on his Messenger.

That same night he video called me and we spoke for hours, and every subsequent night after that too.

We video called each other a lot, we got to know each other more and more which was fun and easy because we felt like we’ve known each other for 10 years or more. We clicked instantly and I didn’t want to scare him off by saying “oh by the way the Holy Spirit told me you’re my husband” 🤣. I just let the friendship grow naturally and patiently waited for God to reveal that to him Himself.

He told me a bit more about his work and passion for the less privilege and invited me to attend the next Winter edition of the Youth Assembly conference at the UN Headquarters in New York. We felt that would be a good platform to meet in person and hopefully see if we liked each other as much as we did over the phone. So 2 months after we started talking, now January 2017, I went to NY and met him for the very first time.

It’s fair to say that we connected instantly and it was clear to us that we were each other’s missing piece in our lives. We only spent 1 week in NY but, it sure felt like we’ve known each other all our lives and, 4 years later….well the rest is history 🥰”