Guests attending the inauguration ceremony for 2020 Batch B, Stream 1 Corps members at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Keffi, Nasarawa state have been subjected to coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

The guests were also made to observe other COVID-19 protocols including wearing of face masks and washing of hands at the entrance before being allowed into the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Orientation camp.

Mr Stephen Dewan, Coordinator of NYSC in the state said that the scheme was fully prepared to enforce all COVID-19 protocols to protect corps members, officials and other people at the camp.

“As you can see, we are ready and prepared. Everybody coming into this camp will be made to adhere to every COVID-19 protocol as recommended by the government. We have made every provision in that direction,’’ he said.

Dr Emmanuel Opara, Chief Physiotherapists and member of the Medical Team said that the testing and enforcement of other COVID-19 protocols was going on smoothly as planned and that visitors were cooperating.

“Some people don’t like it but it’s the protocol here before you enter the camp. Generally, the process has been smooth but it’s been stressful and to tackle that, we are on shifts just to make sure everyone is tested,’’ he said.

COVID-19 protocols are also been enforced at the orientation ground where corps members are made to wear face masks, maintain physical distance, wash their hands with soap and water as well as use hand sanitizers provided nearby.