By Taiwo Okanlawon

Wanted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has called out the Nigerian government and President Muhammadu Buhari after the resignation of Peru president, Manuel Merino following street protests.

Merino resigned after the death of two protesters among the tens of thousands who were protesting against the government in Lima, the capital city.

Police had fired tear gas and shotgun pellets to repel demonstrators who threw objects.

Reacting, the IPOB leader took a swipe at the Nigerian government over its treatment of protesters and response to End SARS protests.

Kanu on his Twitter page wrote: “Peru President Merino resigns following street protests but in Nigeria, following #EndSARS protests, Nigeria president is either persecuting and freezing bank accounts of Nigerian youths or slaughtering them at #Obigbo and Nigerians are seemingly tolerating it. “

NEWS: Peru President Merino Resigns Following Street Protests But in Nigeria news, following #EndSARS protests, @NGRPresident is either persecuting & freezing bank accounts of #NigerianYouths or slaughtering them at #Obigbo & Nigerians are seemingly tolerating it. #Oxymoron #Zoo pic.twitter.com/Tthzotg0A2 — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) November 16, 2020

Following the #EndSARS protest led by Nigerians against police brutality in the country, some accounts belonging to promoters of the movement were blocked by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

About six protesters were recently granted bail by an Abuja court after they were arrested during a protest in Abuja.