Michael Adeshina

Award-winning Nigerian artiste Davido has revealed the first conversation that changed the story of Mayorkun from a “bored banker” to a “super excited musician.”

According to the conversation revealed, Davido asked Mayorkun to send a song and told him that he intends to sign him.

It was a case of a prepared Mayorkun meeting a great opportunity from a “great man” Davido.

However, Mayorkun signed with Davido’s record label Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) in 2016 and his debut single “Eleko” became an instant success.

See their first conversation below:

Mayorkun had also previously spoken about the experience.

See Mayorkun’s story below:

“On Twitter. I was bored at the office, a bank, one day; just while I was pressing my phone, I impulsively posted a video I had recorded, where I was playing the keyboard of one of Davido’s songs, The Money, on Twitter.

I wasn’t expecting anything. It was on a Friday and I was supposed to resume work in another bank the following Monday. Well, Davido retweeted the video. And he later sent me a direct message asking if I had other things I did besides playing the keyboard. I told him I had some songs. I sent like six songs. He liked one of them.

He said if he came back from ATL (Atlanta, Georgia, USA) he will sign me on. He collected my WhatsApp number. Because I was shaking, I typed a wrong number.”