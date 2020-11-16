By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning singer, David Adeleke widely known Davido has said he would not want to be remembered just for his music.

The singer who recently released his album ‘A Better Time’ in an interview with Guardian Life said he would want to be remembered for giving Nigeria and Africa at large a good name.

When asked about his thoughts on the legacy and how he would like to be remembered, Davido said since we only live once and our impact in the lives of others would survive long after we’re gone.

“I would want to be remembered for a lot, not just music to be honest. That I served for humanity, I served the people and a lot of people gained from my blessing.

“I gave my family a good name, I gave my country a good name, I gave Africans a good name,” he added.

Speaking about his ABT album, Davido disclosed that the new album is an improvement on the last because of the amount of effort, planning, and organisation that has gone into putting it together.

“It’s in the title already [A Good Time and A Better Time], that alone explains it. We took our time with this album, and I wasn’t looking for big-name producers, but for people that were ready to work, dedicate themselves, and just show raw talent. On this album, you’re gonna see a lot of producers that you haven’t heard of.”