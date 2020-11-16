By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria posted an increase in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with Lagos responsible for 89 percent of them.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, reported 152 cases, higher than the 112 logged on Saturday.

Lagos posted 136 of the new cases, a day after it reported zero case.

So far, Nigeria has recorded 65,148 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 61,073 survivors discharged and 1,163 deaths reported.

Seven States and the FCT reported new cases on Sunday.

See figures below

Lagos-136

Kano-4

Niger-3

Ekiti-2

Kaduna-2

Ogun-2

Taraba-2

FCT-1

65,148 confirmed

61,073 discharged

1,163 deaths