Usman Yusuf, Crown Football Club player, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, died after slumping during a friendly match in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at Muda Lawal Stadium, Asero, Abeokuta.

Yusuf, who was on trial at Gateway United FC, played the first half in their friendly against Sliema Wanderers.

He slumped during the match, but he was resuscitated after the medics attended to him.

He was later taken to the State Hospital, Ijaye where he passed on.

The Media officer of the Gateway FC, Moses Ojewumi, confirmed the incident on Monday in Abeokuta.

He said, “Usman Yusuf who came on trial played the first half in a friendly for Gateway United FC against Sliema Wanderers on Sunday afternoon, during half-time he showed bad signs and Gateway United team doctor attended to him.

“It was later in the night, a call came in from camp that he had suffered a relapse, swiftly he was taken to State Hospital, Ijaiye where he gave up the ghost.”

Ojewumi, however, confirmed that the player “didn’t show any signs of illness when he came for trials and didn’t die at the camp as it was erroneously reported in some quarters.”