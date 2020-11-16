Michael Adeshina

Brymo’s drummer identified as Richard was involved in an accident today and suffered arm injury.

Brymo confirmed the accident on his official Twitter page on Monday.

The singer noted that that the rehearsal for his upcoming concert titled “Blasphemy” has been postponed due to the development.

“Today we had to postpone the kickoff rehearsals for Blasphemy!!.. my invaluable drummer was in an accident and hurt his arm.. the band sends its support to Richard, and we hope he makes it back in time,” Brymo wrote.

Brymo, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and author. He started recording music in 1999 while in secondary school.

Brymo’s seventh studio album Yellow was released on 1 April 2020.