By Jennifer Okundia

Twenty-six-year-old Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate and entrepreneur, Kate Jones, professionally known as Ka3na, is gearing up to begin her fashion outlet.

The mum of one describes herself as a strong woman who wants more from life. Her dream is to be famous and own the biggest luxury fashion brand in the world.

Also known as boss lady, Ka3na mentioned that she was initially advised to change her name to Kate, so that it doesn’t affect her brand, but she decided to use the BBN platform to promote the name instead.

She will be launching @amourka3na in December 2020.

Her caption read:

“The goal was to sell the @amourka3na brand. I had to turn down the option of changing my name from KA3NA to KATE when the producer categorically warned me against going in with (Ka3na) He said the name was going to affect my votes! My response was “The Reason I’m Going On The Show Was To Sell KA3NA, So If I Should Change That What’s The Reason” I concluded by saying “I’m Going On One Of The Biggest Reality Show In The World And I Believe Just One Day On The Show Was Enough” Indeed my name affected my votes but I have no regrets as the aim was meant.., KA3NA Is now a household name, a brand people can trust and transact with and I’m grateful.

“Since after the show I have worked tirelessly to ensure we are back in business officially before Christmas 🎄🎁

BOSSNATION! Lovers and Well Wishers please go follow @amourka3na and support my brand🙏🏾🌹

#AmourKa3naRelaunch

Behind Every Success Woman is her goal.

AKF2020/2021🌹@amourka3na

#AmourKa3naRelaunch”