

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

Three pupils from Anambra, Imo and Ogun states were the brightest and smartest, according to the results of the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) released today.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu who announced the results said the overall best student was Umeonyiagu Crucifixio, from Anambra.

He scored 199 out of 200 marks.

Onwuamanan Udochukwu from Imo came second with a score of 198.

Aderemilekun Salaam from Ogun was third with a score of 197.

Adamu said 24,416 candidates, out of the 93, 929 registered, passed the examination, scoring a minimum of 66 marks.

But 16,714 candidates did not take part at all.

Adamu said the ministry has boosted the 26,625 capacity of the 110 unity colleges with 720 additional slots.

“As has been the tradition for decades, the admission criteria include 60 per cent on merit, 30 per cent based on states’ representation in the unity colleges and the remaining 10 per cent covers other sundry considerations.

“Consequently, in this year’s admission, the 60 per cent merit-based admission will come first, followed by the 30 per cent equality of states and 10 per cent discretion.

“I have, therefore, directed that within 72 hours of the receipt of the results, all principals are to complete both the merit based (60 per cent) and the 30 per cent of equity of states’ admission.

“ The selection meeting to be held at a designated date and venue will deal with the shopping and swapping of candidates to meet the 30 per cent states representation as much as possible,’’ Adamu said.

The national merit score is 142, but candidates who score 66 can be admitted ahead of candidates who scored 141 or between 100 and 140.