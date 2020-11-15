While Afro-House queen, Niniola has given us hit after hit, newer artistes like Joeboy and Chike have burst onto the scene; but why compare when you can just enjoy all of them on the new show, TRACE Sessions?

TRACE Sessions is a feel-good feature of these artists and more, giving you a full show with a live band as they answer questions ranging from their lifestyles to their careers.

Trace sessions will broadcast it’s first four riveting episodes on TRACE Naija on SUNDAYS at 8 pm WAT, with scheduled reruns on Thursdays at 9 pm WAT.

Fast-rising and super-talented artiste, Oxlade is the first TRACE Session feature today, Sunday, November 15, 2020.

While looking forward to the rerun on Thursday, November 19, 2020, award-winning Afro-house queen, Niniola will take centre-stage on Sunday, November 22, 2020, and will be replayed on all Trace platforms on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Catch singer and actor Chike on your screens on Sunday, November 29, 2020, and if you miss it, there’s a rerun for you on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Afro-pop and R&B’s new kid on the block, Joeboy will be the star performance for Sunday, December 6, 2020, with his episode rerun on Thursday, December 10, 2020.