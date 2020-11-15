A teenager identified as Kabiru Ahmed On Wednesday, November 11 stabbed another man to death in Bauchi over a girlfriend.

According to the police, the incident occurred On November 11, 2020, at Anguwar Mahaukata, Bauchi State.

Police spokesperson,DSP Ahmed Wakil who confirmed the incident in an official statement said; “On November 11, 2020, about 9.45 pm, a distress call was received from a good Samaritan that one Hamza Usman (23) of Anguwar Mahaukata, Bauchi went to the house of his girlfriend by the name Ramlat Shehu (not real name), 15, of the same address. He was attacked and stabbed in his chest by one Kabiru Ahmed, 18, of Karofi.

“As a result of the bleeding, he was rushed to the hospital for medical examination. There, a doctor certified him dead. On receipt of the information, a team of policemen was drafted to the scene and the principal suspect, Kabiru Ahmed, was arrested,” the statement said.

The suspect, however, confessed to the crime and alleged that one Abdul aka Walplay and Waleed aka Bandi, were his accomplices.

The matter has been transferred to the Special Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.