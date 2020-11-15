Suleiman Kokori-Abdul, Federal Commissioner representing Kogi in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is dead.

President Muhammadu Buhari announced Abdul’s death and has condoled with Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

The president, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, also commiserated with the Chairman and members of the Commission on the demise of the Federal Commissioner.

Buhari described the deceased, who became RMAFC commissioner in June, 2019, as a “home-bred politician”.

Abdul represented Okene/Ogori-Magogo constituency in the House of Representatives, from 2007-2011.

He ran for the Kogi Central senate election in 2019, but failed.

Buhari said that Abdul understood the place of dedication and compassion in public service which earned him admiration and respect in politics as well as among his people.

The president also recognised the contributions of the deceased to the administration’s drive to mobilise revenue from the non-oil sector.

He, therefore, expressed the hope that Abdul’s dedication to duty would continue to inspire colleagues he left behind at the RMAFC.

“My thoughts are with the Abdul family during this time of mourning. I pray to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and bless him with Al-janah Firdaus,” he said