In recognition of their exceptional contributions to the nation during active years in civil service, the management of State House on Saturday honoured some retired staff.

The retirees, 19 in all including four in the Directorate cadre, were honoured with wrapped gifts presented to them by the Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar, during a dinner at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Presenting the gifts to the retirees, Umar said it was a token of appreciation to the former staff, urging them to always keep fond memories of the State House and stay in touch with colleagues.

The Permanent Secretary assured that more retirees would be appreciated in due course, noting that the special event will be done in batches.

Umar also used the occasion to appeal to the current staff in the State House to work as a team and eschew all forms of sectionalism.

“Since I arrived here, what I have tried to do is to build teams. Let the departments work together. Extend handshakes. We cannot afford to be working in silos as this will neither help nor build the system.

“What is important for us is to work as one, large, happy family. We share the successes together and we deal with the failures together as a body and if you do that, I think it will be very easy for all of us,” he said.