By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is set to empower 5,000 youths as he celebrates his 5th year on the throne.

The king disclosed this during the commencement of his 5th coronation anniversary and graduation of Ojaja II Fashion Training Institute (OFTI) students in Ile-Ife.

“In line with the celebration of my 5th year on the throne, I have mapped out plans to empower 5,000 youths to be financially independent and be able to feed others.

He also mentioned at the event that Nigerian youths are angry and hungry, hence, they should be pacified with supports in form of training, mentorship, and other empowerment initiatives.

The monarch urged political, traditional, and religious leaders to know that it is now a necessity to empower the youths. He asked that out of their earnings, they dedicate a portion towards empowering youths in the area. He said it has become a necessity.

“We just had a sample of youth restiveness and it should be a lesson to all of us that nobody can handle their anger, so it is about time that we know that it is unwise to keep money in the bank while the needy continue to wallow in poverty,” he said.

At the event, 65 youths who successfully completed their training as fashion designers were empowered with instruments and equipment procured by the Ooni, with support from the International Breweries, Ilesa, and other partners.