Pep Guardiola is edging closer to signing a new contract with Premier League side Manchester City.

The Spaniard has been at the Citizens’ helm for the past five years, and with his contract expiring at the end of the 2020/21 campaign questions were raised over whether he would extend his stay beyond this season.

The Telegraph, however, reports that the former Barcelona coach is close to putting pen to paper on a new deal, ruling out a possible Etihad exit.

The Telegraph’s report states that those close to Guardiola believe he is more likely to remain in England over a move to another country as he has been linked with returns to both Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Guardiola has provided the Citizens with the most successful spell in their Premier League history, winning back-to-back top-flight titles in 2018 and 2019. His expansive style of play and pursuit of perfection revolutionized the modern English game, creating some of the most exciting and attacking teams ever seen.