Lagos, the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic posted zero coronavirus infection on Saturday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC reported 112 new infections in its latest update.

It also recorded zero death, making the death toll of 1163 unchanged.

Abuja, the second leading grim capital, topped the daily table with 27 cases.

Oyo state, ranked 4th in the confirmed virus cases also reported 27 cases.

Thirteen other states accounted for the remaining 58 cases, all in single digits.

According to NCDC: “Till date, 64,996 cases have been confirmed, 61029 cases have been discharged and 1163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”.

The NCDC also disclosed that 705,809 samples have so far been tested nationally, and that 2804 cases are still active.

Here is the breakdown of cases on Saturday:

FCT-27

Oyo-27

Bayelsa-9

Rivers-9

Delta-7

Edo-5

Kaduna-5

Ogun-5

Anambra-3

Katsina-3

Ondo-3

Osun-3

Plateau-3

Niger-2

Kano-1

And here is also the table showing the 13 states and Abuja worst hit by the virus: