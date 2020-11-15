By Taiwo Okanlawon

In just a little over five months of using TikTok, Mark Kacy has anonymously built followership of over one million.

His unique content cuts across a range of well-curated animation which are deadpan and funny.

An important part of his approach to content creation is keeping his identity private but in spite of this, he has produced some of the most resonant pieces of meme content in the last six months.

One of his videos has surpassed 10 million views.

“Atoms never touched each other🤷………/////////#foryou #fyp #animationmeme #art #artmeme #animation.”

Check out some of his other videos, here.