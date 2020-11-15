Michael Adeshina

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has congratulated Ayodele Fayose despite their differences and acrimony on the political turf.

Fayose has been at loggerheads with Governor Makinde over the latter’s role in the Ekiti PDP crisis as well as the leadership of the party in the Southwest.

However, Makinde jettisoned politics as he congratulated the former Governor of Ekiti state who clocked 60 today.

“Happy birthday to the former Governor of Ekiti State Gov Ayo Fayose,” Makinde wrote in a statement released on Twitter.

“Wishing you many happy returns on your 60th birthday. May God bless and keep you in good health and happiness as you celebrate this milestone.”