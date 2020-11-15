By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Respite has come the way of Lagos, as the state did not record any new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, with Oyo and FCT taking over the lead.

Also, the nation posts fewer cases of the deadly virus on Saturday, with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announcing 112 new cases for Nigeria.

This is in contrast with the 156 cases reported on Friday.

This takes the overall COVID-19 infections in the country to 64,996, with 61,029 survivors discharged and 1,163 deaths recorded.

Lagos, which had 70 cases on Friday did not record any cases on Saturday.

Oyo and FCT posted 27 new cases each to stay on top of the chat. New cases were reported in 14 States and the FCT on Saturday.

See figures below

FCT-27

Oyo-27

Bayelsa-9

Rivers-9

Delta-7

Edo-5

Kaduna-5

Ogun-5

Anambra-3

Katsina-3

Ondo-3

Osun-3

Plateau-3

Niger-2

Kano-1

64,996 confirmed

61,029 discharged

1,163 deaths