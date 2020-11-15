U.S. President Donald Trump is gradually embracing reality about his 3 November election thrashing by Democrat Joe Biden.

In a tweet on Sunday, the outgoing president seemingly acknowledged Biden’s victory, by using the words, ‘he won’.

The tweet however embodied his unending sulking that the Democrats rigged him out.

“He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!” Trump tweeted in response to a clip from Fox News’s Jesse Watters.

Watters had said on Fox News: “There’s something that just doesn’t feel right about this. Joe Biden didn’t earn it, he didn’t really even campaign. He thought was going to lose, you could see it. He ran a losing campaign. So 10 days after the election, how’s he ahead? #WattersWords”.

Trump in another tweet doubled down on his fraud claim, writing:

“All of the mechanical “glitches” that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes.

“They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke!”.

Meanwhile, Trump has continued his legal bids to cancel the vote in several battleground states.

On Saturday, he asked his lawyer Rudy W. Giuliani, to lead his renewed legal assault, after many setbacks.