By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid has disclosed that he chooses to lend his voice to #EndSARS campaign because he has been a victim of police brutality too.

According to the singer, he is very concerned about the protests against all forms of police brutality and intimidation because the menace still persists.

Starboy who is currently promoting his album ‘Made In Lagos‘ disclosed this in an interview on Capital Xtra’s The Norte Show.

He said, “Police brutality is a serious situation back home in Nigeria. It has been 60 years of political injustice, nepotism, madness and corruption at the highest level. It is sad that my son is about to be 10 years old and Nigeria is still going through all this madness.

“If I didn’t speak up or use my voice, then I would be a coward. I will continue to speak about things that affect people in their daily lives. I had been a victim of police brutality before I became popular and I know it still goes on. That needs to end. We deserve good governance in Nigeria.”

Wzkid also narrated how he met Damian Marley, the youngest son of reggae singer Bob Marley. whom he featured on his new album.

He ‘Starboy’ said, “Damian Marley changed my life. He changed the way I live. After the session, it changed a lot for me. I recalled that I was in New York (United States of America) promoting my last album, Sounds From the Other Side, and I was asked who I would love to a collaborate with and I said ‘Damian Marley’.

“Then I went back to my hotel. I kid you not, I was at the balcony of my suite with some of my friends when my cup fell to the balcony downstairs.

“Guess who picked up my cup? Damian Marley. We later went to a restaurant and talked. The session I had with him was spiritual.” We spoke about everything. We spoke about kids, family and other important things. That was a very insightful session for me. He is a great guy with great energy. Making that song was a blessing.”