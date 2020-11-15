FIFA are prepared to pay Liverpool £2m in compensation to cover the wages of defender Joe Gomez. This is after the defender suffered a serious knee injury while on international duty with England.

According to the Daily Mail, governing body FIFA are set to offer Liverpool a compensation worth £2m, to cover the costs of their star’s £80,000-a-week wages.

This funding will come from the FIFA club protection programme, a scheme which allows clubs to claim money back from the governing body, should their player suffer an injury on international duty. The scheme covers knocks received in training, friendlies, and competitive matches.

Gomez damaged a tendon in his left knee in the final training session prior to the Three Lions’ 3-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland. He underwent a surgery and has begun his recovery process.

The injury could see Gomez potentially miss the remainder of the season after the club placed no timescale on a possible return.