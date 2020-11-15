By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who clocks 60 today, said his next ambition is either to be a pastor or Nigeria’s president.

He spoke on People’s FM, (104.19), an Ekiti radio station.

Fayose, however, did not give a date for his two ambitions, or which one he will pursue first.

He said God has been so kind to him, hence, the best way he can appreciate God’s manifestations in his life is to work for God.

Fayose also said he had forgiven all persons that had offended him, in and outside of office.

He lamented that a lot of people he trusted and lifted up have already deserted him to be allies of his political foes, after he left power.

The former governor dismissed speculations he was nursing an ambition to become a senator.

He said he hates being a senator who makes laws that the executive would not implement.

On Saturday, the former governor shared a picture of his first-ever political poster and how his journey into politics started.

How it all started.

My first political poster then. pic.twitter.com/lJ0kv3xDfm — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) November 14, 2020