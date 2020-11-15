Police officers of the Edo State Command have reportedly been receiving threat messages from escapees from the two correctional centres in Benin City, Edo State on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Some escapees from the jailbreak are believed have been sending threat messages via SMS to some policemen who investigated and prosecuted their cases.

Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, Commissioner of Police in Edo State, on Saturday, Nov 14, 2020, made the revelation in Benin City while adding that one of the escapees killed a prosecution witness from his village.

According to reports by The Punch report, the police boss stated that a doctor attached to the Central Hospital was hit by a stray bullet amid continued cult-related killings and shootings in the state capital.

Kokumo who reiterated that his men were making efforts to restore normalcy to the state, said that three police officers who were shot on Friday by hoodlums were recuperating.

In his words, he said, “You can imagine what it means when three police stations along Sokponba Road are destroyed and burnt, and patrol vehicles destroyed in several other parts of the state capital. All the officers in these stations now operate from the headquarters.

“The #EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums and it took a violent turn in the state, and prisoners were set free. What do you expect? Some of these escapees have been sending threat messages to policemen who investigated and prosecuted them.

“One of the escapees convicted for murder killed the prosecution witness that same day in his village but he was rearrested immediately.

“Everybody must be part of the restoration of sanity. People who know these escapees should avail us information about them. I am assuring you that we are not sleeping but with what has happened to the police in Edo, some of these hitches are expected.”