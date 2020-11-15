British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised for COVID-19 earlier this year, has gone into self-isolation again, for fear of spreading the virus again.

He was told to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his Downing Street office said on Sunday.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a spokesman for Johnson said.

“The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19.”Boris Johnson must self isolate after being in touch with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister held a 35-minute meeting with a group of MPs.

Among them was Lee Anderson who later tested positive for the virus.

Under Government guidelines, those who come in to contact with people who test positive must isolate for 14 days.

The Prime Minister was informed he had come into contact with an infected person via the NHS Test and Trace app.

Johnson was hospitalised between March and April after he contracted the virus.

He was lucky to survive.