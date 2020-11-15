By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nigerian fashion and beauty enthusiast, Laura Ikeji, has brought her special brand of charm over to TikTok with a combination of beauty-centric videos and funny content.

Currently, Laura has over 55,000 TikTok followers who are enjoying fun and happy videos of her and her beautiful family.

One video in particular which is of her dancing with her son in the background received over 30,000 views.

Laura Ikeji-Kanu is a fashion blogger and entrepreneur. She is the founder of Hey! Laura, an online entertainment, fashion and lifestyle blog. She is known for her consistency and interesting content on social media.

Laura married Ogbonna Kanu in 2017 and they have two children together.