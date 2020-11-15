Ardova Plc has sealed a deal to be the major distributor of Shell lubricants in Nigeria, its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Olumide Adeosun, said in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos,

The deal followed an earlier Memorandum of Understanding signed between Prudent Energy, Ardova Plc. and Shell Trading International Ltd.

“We are delighted that our company will act as the main distributor for Shell lubricants for the automotive and industrial sectors in Nigeria,” Adeosun said in the statement.

The company’s chairman, Mr AbdulWasiu Sowami, said that the goal was to provide customers with the best products.

“The company’s goal is to provide customers with the best products and services; build partnerships that optimise synergies and create value for all parties involved.

“This deal ticks all those boxes and we are excited to add the Shell range of lubricants to the portfolio of products available to our customers,” he said.

Mr Osagie Okunbor, Chairman of Shell companies in Nigeria, said: “This is a reinforcement of our commitment to continue to optimise our footprints in Nigeria while working with local companies for mutual benefits and to create opportunities for the people.