By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Olive Utalor has revealed that she has all it takes to keep a man in marriage, using her virginity status.

Speaking in an interview with Inside Nollywood, Utalor said it’s not easy for a lady to keep her virginity, adding that her husband will be proud of her for keeping her virginity till marriage.

She added that she is not scared of marriage as an actress because she was raised to face challenges.

The actress said; “My husband will be so proud of me for keeping my virginity till marriage. You can see I have all it takes to keep a man. It’s not easy keeping my virginity till this time, I’m so proud of myself. And I am not scared of marriage as an actress. I was raised to face challenges squarely.

“When I make any commitment, I put all my best in it, because to me, failing is not an option. Besides, marriage is a union of two people coming together to pledge their love for each other, and promise to stand together through thick and thin. There’s nothing to be afraid of. I know my marriage will flourish.”