At least, 10 patients were burnt to death in a fire incident which consumed intensive care ward where coronavirus patients were being treated in Romania on Saturday.

Reports indicated that seven others were also critically injured in the fire at the hospital located in Piatra Neamt county, which is about 220 miles from Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

Reports indicated that the fire consumed two rooms housing 16 intensive care patients before it was put out.

One doctor was also injured in the fire incident described as the deadliest in the country since 2015, when a night club in Bucharest burned down and killed 65 people.

The injured doctor, who was trying who save patients from the blaze is reportedly in a critical condition with first and second-degree burns covering 80% of his body, according to the hospital manager, Lucian Micu.

Emergency services spokesperson, Irina Popa, confirmed that apart from one person, all those killed or injured are COVID-19 patients.

Romania’s health minister, Nelu Tataru was quoted by local media as attributing the fire incident to a short circuit”.