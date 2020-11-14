A penitent Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has apologised to Nigerians for the meltdown suffered by the team in squandering a four goal lead, for a draw with Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The match in Benin, was the first leg in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers between the two teams.

They are meeting again in Freetown on Tuesday.

Nigerians have wondered why the team ended up with an embarrassing 4-4 draw.

Ahmed Musa has now apologised for the team, for the egregious embarrassment caused the fans.

In a video post on the Super Eagles account on Twitter, a contrite Musa said:

“Dear Nigerians, on behalf of myself and my team mates, we are really sorry for the disappointment in the game tonight.

“We really made big mistakes in the game. There is nothing we can do. That’s football.

He promised that the team would correct their mistakes in the ext game.

“Insha Allah, we are going there to do all our best to see that we qualify for the AFCON.

“We know we can do it.”

Nigeria still leads Group L with seven points.

Benin Republic are second with three points, but they have a match today with Lesotho, who are bottom of the group with a point.

Sierra Leone are third in the group with two points.