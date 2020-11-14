Multiple award-winning gospel singer and songwriter Nathaniel Bassey officially releases his latest song entitled “Call On Me” which is accompanied by a video.
“GOD is a prayer-answering God. He longs to hear and answer His people. Call On Me is a song that emphasizes that point. That if there is a people to pray, and that there is God to answer.
Call to Me, and I will answer you, and show you great and mighty things, which you do not know.Jeremiah 33:3 NKJV” he said.
Writing about the song, he wrote “CALL ON ME” – A reminder that we have a God that answers prayers.
Written by Nathaniel Bassey.
Produced by Emmanuel Uzozie @juzzypro & Nathaniel Bassey
Recorded by Rotimi Akinfenwa @ Song 23 studios Lagos.
Video directed by Rotimi Akinfewa.
Mixed by John Blass
Mastered by: Dave Harris
Keyboards: Emmanuel Uzozie
Drums: Victor Karo Alakpa
Bass Guitar: Felix Jackson
Guitars: OlawaSegun Sehindenmi
Background Vocals: Abigail Unwana Bassey, Jumoke Oshoboke, Nathaniel Bassey.
Horns arrangement: Nathaniel Bassey
Trumpet: Nathaniel Bassey
Tenor Saxophone: Segun Atoyebi
Trombone: Femi Slide
