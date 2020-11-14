Multiple award-winning gospel singer and songwriter Nathaniel Bassey officially releases his latest song entitled “Call On Me” which is accompanied by a video.

“GOD is a prayer-answering God. He longs to hear and answer His people. Call On Me is a song that emphasizes that point. That if there is a people to pray, and that there is God to answer.

Call to Me, and I will answer you, and show you great and mighty things, which you do not know.‭‭Jeremiah‬ ‭33:3‬ ‭NKJV‬‬” he said.

Writing about the song, he wrote “CALL ON ME” – A reminder that we have a God that answers prayers.

Written by Nathaniel Bassey.

Produced by Emmanuel Uzozie @juzzypro & Nathaniel Bassey

Recorded by Rotimi Akinfenwa @ Song 23 studios Lagos.

Video directed by Rotimi Akinfewa.

Mixed by John Blass

Mastered by: Dave Harris

Keyboards: Emmanuel Uzozie

Drums: Victor Karo Alakpa

Bass Guitar: Felix Jackson

Guitars: OlawaSegun Sehindenmi

Background Vocals: Abigail Unwana Bassey, Jumoke Oshoboke, Nathaniel Bassey.

Horns arrangement: Nathaniel Bassey

Trumpet: Nathaniel Bassey

Tenor Saxophone: Segun Atoyebi

Trombone: Femi Slide