By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Donald Trump supporters came out in their thousands on Saturday to protest the president’s claims of voters fraud in the November 3 election.

Flag-carrying demonstrators, members of far-right groups including the Proud Boys, some wearing helmets and bullet-proof vests were all out in protest for the President.

Previously, protesters were at the president’s motorcade as he drove past on his way to his golf course.

Protesters started their demonstration near the Freedom Plaza just east of the White House and were to head towards the Supreme Court.

After Joe Biden was announced winner of the November 3 election, President Trump has refused to concede defeat. He has launched a flurry of legal challenges in key states and made allegations of widespread electoral fraud as his efforts have so far been unsuccessful.