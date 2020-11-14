By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

In reality, U.S.President-elect Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump by winning a landslide 306 electoral college votes, to Trump’s 232.

Biden also beat Trump with a lead of over 5 million popular votes.

But Stella Immanuel, controversial Nigerian-trained Cameroonian doctor and advocate of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as COVID-19 drug, does not believe it is over yet for Trump.

Hinging her optimism on a five month old dream, the Texas-based doctor said Trump will rise again like Lazarus in the Bible and claim the presidency.

She also urged Trump supporters not to lose hope.

Dr. Immanuel revealed that she had dreamt about President Trump travails in June where he was beaten so badly and looked like he was dead, but then the President rose and returned to work.

A commenter cheekily reminded her that may be she dreamt about Trump’s covid-19 infection, from which Trump rose after using experimental drugs, stronger than he was ’20 years ago”.

But Immanuel was insistent about the accuracy of her dream.

“I’m a prophet of God and the Lord told me in June when all these chaos was happening. I said that Lord, are we done? Is it about to be over?

“And at that time I had a dream, I saw the President, he was beaten, he was beaten up so bad, he was laid down and we thought the President was dead.

“We rushed over there and we started praying and praying. He got up, he stood tall, and got back to work…what I saw is exactly what’s happening right now. God has not changed his mind…we gonna continue to pray”, she said.