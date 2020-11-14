By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Founder, Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet TB Joshua has said President Donald Trump should accept his defeat at the US election.

Trump was soundly defeated by President-elect, Joe Biden, but he has refused to accept the outcome of the poll, alleging that the poll was rigged in favour of Biden.

But Joshua, in one of his sermons, said elections in any democratic country should never be about one person as the country is bigger than any single individual.

Though he did not mention the name of Trump, the SCOAN founder was ostensibly referring to Trump who feels he is bigger than the US and has refused to accept the reality that he was soundly defeated at the poll by Biden.

According to Joshua, on his twitter handle, whatever happened, losers of elections must accept the outcome and then look to the future.

In his words: “Politics, campaigns and elections in any democratic country in the world are never about one person; it is about the country we care for and love.

“Whatever happens, we must accept the outcome and then look to the future – to Jesus, the Author and Finisher of our faith. Don’t forget – democracy is all about accommodation.

“All democrats must value the process of democracy more than the product.”

Joshua had earlier predicted the outcome of the US poll, which seems to favour Biden, because he said he had something else to say, but after a new US president has been inaugurated.