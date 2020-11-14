Kaduna former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has taken a swipe at Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello over the latter’s new levy on every loaf of bread sold in the state.

Sani who has been heavily critical of the All Progressives Congress, the party Bello belongs to, said in a tweet that the governor was turning bread into stone after appearing to have defeated coronavirus.

“After defeating COVID in Kogi, Bello the priest is miraculously turning bread into stone,” the former lawmaker wrote.

Kogi State Government says the levy on every load of bread sold is meant to protect indigenous bakers from those “who bring bread to the state without paying any form of levy”.

The move has attracted widespread criticism.