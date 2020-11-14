The remains of the former Malian president, Gen. Amadou Toumani Touré, arrived in Bamako on Saturday at 6 am local time from Istanbul, Turkey, official sources said.

The body was received by the vice-president of the Transition, Col. Assimi Goita, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, and members of the government, a statement from the Malian presidency announced.

The state funeral of the illustrious departed is scheduled for the place of Armes du Génie Militaire, in Bamako, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony will be attended by the president of the Transition, Bah N’Daw.

Wake will be held on Monday at the Military Engineers to pay tribute to the former president, who ruled Mali from 2002 to 2012.

A Book of condolences will be opened the same day at 8 a.m. until Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 8 a.m.

In the statement, the president and vice-president of the Transition, on behalf of the government, the Malian people and the family of the illustrious departed, thanked the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Turkish people for their support in this difficult ordeal and for the tribute paid to Amadou Toumani Touré in Istanbul.