By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos had a night to forget in their Euro qualifying match as Spain managed to draw 1-1 against Switzerland.

Spain fell behind to Remo Freuler’s first-half strike for the home side as Switzerland looked to reignite their UEFA Nations League campaign.

However, the visitors were handed a penalty to drag themselves into the game on 56 minutes after Ricardo Rodriguez handled his header inside the box. Ramos missed marking his first penalty miss since 2016.

Ramos’ night went from bad to worse on the 80th minute as Sommer saved his second spot-kick of the night after Nico Elvedi fouled Adama Traore.

Spain managed to get an equalizer in the 89th minute after Gerard Moreno’s strike as they look on to seal their spot in the UEFA Nations League.