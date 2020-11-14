Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayuth Chan-Ocha

Thousands of people protested in Bangkok on Saturday, calling for the immediate removal of Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Recently, the anti-government demonstrations have also called for reforms to Thailand’s powerful monarchy.

A few kilometres away, thousands of royalists gathered in yellow shirts and waved Thai flags as they waited to greet King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who was expected to attend a local event.

The initial focus of protests that began in July was to seek the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader.

“Not only is he incompetent, he also lacks legitimacy,” activist Sombat Boonngamanong said from loudspeakers on the back of a truck wearing a pirate hat. “Thailand has not progressed because of Prayuth.”

Some 2,500 protesters gathered at Democracy Monument in Bangkok, according to police, putting on songs and dances mocking the government.

Reuters/NAN