By Ikenna Uwadileke

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the death of veteran journalist and sports administrator, Bisi Lawrence, popularly known as Uncle Biz Law.

Describing the deceased as a talented media practitioner and sports enthusiast, Kalu acknowledged his contributions to journalism and sports development in Nigeria.

Kalu commiserated with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

He urged media practitioners to uphold the ethics of the profession as demonstrated by the late statesman in his lifetime.

Kalu, in his tribute, stressed that the late journalist would be remembered for his good works in the media profession.

“The demise of Bisi Lawrence, a seasoned journalist and sports administrator is a big loss to the media industry.

“The late media guru used his writing skills to contribute to the development of sports beyond the shores of Nigeria. He will be surely missed,” Kalu said.

The former governor prayed to God to repose the soul of the deceased and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

NAN