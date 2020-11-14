By Igbaugba Ehigimetor

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has urged Gov. Godwin Obaseki to be selfless in service as he continues to steer the affairs of Edo state.

He gave the advice in a statement issued by Mr Frank Irabo, the Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) on Saturday in Benin.

He congratulated the governor and his deputy on their inauguration for a second term in office and prayed to God to grant them wisdom to render selfless service to the people of the state.

“May your tenure be peaceful to everyone and be a shining beacon to successive administrations yet to come,’’ the Oba said.

The governor and his deputy took oath of office on Thursday for their second term.

NAN