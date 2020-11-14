The Nigerian Army emphatically denied Saturday that it has mounted a manhunt for DJ Switch, who alleged soldiers killed between 7 and 15 protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

On Saturday, Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo, said the claims that soldiers were looking for DJ Switch were “further from the truth”.

Taiwo was given evidence at the judicial enquiry looking into the Lekki Toll Gate shooting and police atrocities.

DJ Switch, who has now fled to Canada, streamed the shooting by soldiers of unarmed protesters on the night of 20 October.

In subsequent video posts, the famous ddisc jockey, whose real name is Obianuju Catherine Udeh, said she saw bodies being taken away by soldiers.

DJ Switch on Monday surfaced in Canada, where she told a committee of the Canadian Parliament about the events of 20 October at the Lekki Toll Gate.

