By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Headquarters said the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has disrupted activities of cattle rustlers in Kwiambana Forest area in Kaduna State, killing several bandits.

Maj.-Gen. John Eneche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, said that the operation was conducted on Nov. 12.

Enenche said the operation was a sequel to reports indicating that close 100 bandits carrying high calibre weapons, mounted on motorcycles, had rustled a large number of cattle and other livestock from Dankolo and Machitta villages.

He disclosed that the bandits and the rustled livestock were subsequently spotted by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft on a reconnaissance mission at Kaboru village heading towards Kwiambana Forest.

According to him, the Air Component, therefore, dispatched a NAF attack helicopter to the location which engaged the target area, leading to the neutralisation of several of the bandits.

NAN