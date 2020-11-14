Lt. General Tukur Buratai: Chief of Army Staff

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Headquarters said the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has disrupted activities of cattle rustlers in Kwiambana Forest area in Kaduna State, killing several bandits.

Maj.-Gen. John Eneche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, said that the operation was conducted on Nov. 12.

Enenche said the operation was a sequel to reports indicating that close 100 bandits carrying high calibre weapons, mounted on motorcycles, had rustled a large number of cattle and other livestock from Dankolo and Machitta villages.

He disclosed that the bandits and the rustled livestock were subsequently spotted by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft on a reconnaissance mission at Kaboru village heading towards Kwiambana Forest.

According to him, the Air Component, therefore, dispatched a NAF attack helicopter to the location which engaged the target area, leading to the neutralisation of several of the bandits.

