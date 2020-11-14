The Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Bello Masari, on Saturday paid tribute to the family of the late former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa.

Masari, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, at a three-day prayer for the late former governor in the Musa family house, described his demise as a great loss not only to his family and Kaduna State but the nation at large.

Masari also described the late Musa as a renowned politician with ideology and principles which had positively impacted on the lives of the common man.

Also present at the three-day prayer was the former governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Mahmood Shinkafi, who described the late Musa as a man of integrity and honour who lived a fulfilled life through making sure the common man has a voice.

He prayed to God to forgive Balarabe Musa’s sins and grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

He called on the youths who aspire to become leaders in any sphere of life to emulate the virtues of Balarabe Musa which, according to him, would pave the way for a sane and corrupt-free society, thereby enhancing massive developments.

Also paying tribute to the late Musa, the Executive Secretary of Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission, Dr. Muhammad Shehu, said he was a student of the late Balarabe Musa’s school of thoughts and ideologies.

“I was a student when the late Balarabe Musa became the Governor of the defunct Kaduna State, since then, I believed in his ideologies and style of leadership. He was a great leader and a mentor worthy of emulation,” he said.

Shehu prayed to God to forgive Balarabe Musa’s soul, forgive his shortcomings and urged politicians to emulate his style of leadership for the positive development of the nation.

In his tribute, the former Secretary of the Kaduna State Government, Alhaji Lawal Yakawada, described the death of the late Balarabe Musa as an irreplaceable loss to the entire nation.

According to Yakawada, Nigerian democracy was moulded by the likes of the late Balarabe Musa.

“Not only Nigerian democracy, Africa’s transition to democracy in recent decades, benefited immensely from Balarabe Musa, who had an in-depth concern for the underprivileged.

“His unparalleled concern for the welfare of the poor placed him above many Nigerian politicians, the indelible marks he left behind after his reign as governor are enough reasons to explain his genuine love for the people.

“The poor will miss him more, Balarabe had always believed in the ideology of ‘The People First’,” Yakawada said.

Reacting to the eulogies and condolence visits, Dr. Ibrahim Musa, the eldest son of the late Balarabe Musa, appreciated the visitors and prayed the Almighty Allah to “take you all back to your respective destinations safely”.

Other dignitaries who were present at the three-day prayer included Prof. Jerry Gana, Prof. Ango Abdullahi and the former executive director of NIMASA, Alhaji Gambo Mahuta, among others.

Balarabe Musa died at the age of 84 after a protracted illness. He is survived by one wife and nine children.