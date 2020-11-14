By Aisha Cole/ Lagos

Lagos State Government said it will build four vehicular overpasses between Oyingbo and Agbado, to ensure less interaction with vehicular traffic on the Lagos Red Line rail project.

Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, said this on Friday during the public consultation and stakeholders’ meeting held in Mushin, Lagos.

Akinajo said three additional pedestrian bridges would be built to hedge pedestrians against exposure to the danger of crossing the rail line.

Akinajo, who was represented at the meeting by her Director of Rail Transport, Olasunkanmi Okusaga, said that the “overpasses would be built at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin and Ikeja where existing level crosses would be closed.

“These overpasses will also cater to pedestrian traffic while we will construct pedestrian bridges across the rail in three other locations.

“The state government has been striving hard to have a rail line over the last three decades.

“This is the best opportunity for us to have one running. Lagos is a state with a population of over 21 million.

“We need a transport system that will move the people en-masse. We project that the first phase of the Red Line will move about 750,000 passengers daily.

”That will have significant effect in reducing congestion on our roads,”Akinajo said.

She described the project as one that all Lagos residents and Nigerians would be proud of.

She therefore sought the cooperation of the people for a timely and successful completion of the project.

According to the LAMATA boss, the project is expected to be completed in 24 months and solicited residents’ support.

An environmental and safety management consultant, Babatunde Osho, said that enumerators would soon carry out enumeration of properties to be affected by the overpasses and pedestrian bridges.

Osho explained that both house owners and tenants would be compensated and urged stakeholders to cooperate with Lagos State Government and work towards completion of the project.

Rasaq Ajala, Chairman, Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area, represented by Akin Daramola, the Council Secretary, pledged support for the rail project, assuring that the council would ensure all stakeholders’ buy-in.